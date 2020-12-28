Man accused of robbing Beavercreek CVS and escaping through drive-thru window pleads not guilty

Derrick Phillips, 18, of Indianapolis, was arrested in early December, according to court records, and indicted for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, three counts of kidnapping, each a first-degree felony, and failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. The robbery happened around 1 a.m. July 7 at the CVS on North Fairfield Road.

Phillips pleaded not guilty to all counts when he appeared in court on Dec. 21.