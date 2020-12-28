Man accused of robbing Beavercreek CVS and escaping through drive-thru window pleads not guilty

An Indianapolis man who was arrested for robbing a Beavercreek CVS has plead not guilty, according to Greene County court records.
Derrick Phillips, 18, of Indianapolis, was arrested in early December, according to court records, and indicted for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, three counts of kidnapping, each a first-degree felony, and failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. The robbery happened around 1 a.m. July 7 at the CVS on North Fairfield Road.
Phillips pleaded not guilty to all counts when he appeared in court on Dec. 21.
Beavercreek police records state that Phillips and Dontez Rayner robbed the CVS at gunpoint and escaped through the drive-thru window. They filled two black trash bags with medicine, police records said. There were three people in the CVS held against their will. One said he had his hands zip-tied by Phillips and Rayner, records show.
Beavercreek police chased their vehicle. It crashed on I-75 and both men were taken into custody.
Rayner, 22, was sentenced in late September. He plead guilty to robbery and kidnapping. He is currently in Pickaway Correctional Institution. He is set to get out in 2026, records show.
Phillips is out on a $100,000 bond and house arrest, according to court records.
Court records indicate Phillips was 17 at the time of the incident on July 7, and was originally charged in juvenile court. Beavercreek police said that because of Phillips’ previous record, he was charged as an adult