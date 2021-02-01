Man accused of West Chester bomb threat dies in Butler County Jail of suspected suicide

A Franklin man who was accused of making a bomb threat in West Chester Twp. last week died in the Butler County Jail of a suspected suicide, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner’s office will autopsy Travis Goad, said spokesman Martin Schneider.. The autopsy will be performed this morning, but the office cannot release any further information at this time, he said.
When asked about the report Goad had committed suicide in the jail, Butler County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer confirmed the incident.
“We had incident in the jail over the weekend an individual hung himself,” Dwyer told the Journal-News. “We’re conducting an investigation. He was processed at booking and eventually made it into our forensics pod and he was found kneeling or leaning and we were unsuccessful in reviving him.”
Goad, 33, of Franklin was charged with two felonies, making false alarms and inducing panic on Friday evening and was booked into the jail.
Dwyer said unfortunately jail suicides are not uncommon, especially in a facility that houses 1,000 inmates.
“We do everything we can to try and prevent issues like this,” Dwyer said. “Unfortunately if you look around the country it’s a difficult issue to manage in a correctional environment. If somebody is bent on doing that it’s almost impossible to stop.”
A large group of first responders and the Butler County bomb squad flooded the parking lot of Walgreen’s at Union Centre and State Route 747 in West Chester Twp. Friday afternoon for a possible explosive device, but no bomb was found.