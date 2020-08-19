Man arrested in Darke County armed bank robbery

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Darke County bank Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to the Farmers State Bank on South Main Street in New Madison around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday on a reported armed robbery.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from a teller, according to the sheriff’s office. He was given an undetermined amount of cash and then fled.
Deputies found the suspect in the 100 block of West Washington Street in New Madison with drug paraphernalia, drugs and evidence that tied him to the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.
Other items found at the residence were linked to other thefts in the county that are still under investigation.
The man was booked into the Darke County Jail, but has not been formally charged at this time.