Man arrested in reported road rage shooting near Austin Landing

A man is in custody in connection to a reported road rage shooting on Austin Boulevard in Miami Twp. last week.
Police arrested Kevin Deandre Matthews Jr. around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Matthews was arrested on a felonious assault warrant in connection to a shooting on Monday, Nov. 2, where a man was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital and has since been released.
The U.S. Marshal’s SOFAST Task Force and Dayton police assisted in the arrest.
Anyone with additional details regarding the shooting should call Detective Wessling at 937-531-4064.