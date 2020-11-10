X

Man arrested in reported road rage shooting near Austin Landing

Kevin Deandre Matthews Jr. / Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

Crime & Law | 25 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A man is in custody in connection to a reported road rage shooting on Austin Boulevard in Miami Twp. last week.

Police arrested Kevin Deandre Matthews Jr. around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

ExploreRELATED: Man shot in leg during road rage incident in Miami Twp.

Matthews was arrested on a felonious assault warrant in connection to a shooting on Monday, Nov. 2, where a man was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital and has since been released.

The U.S. Marshal’s SOFAST Task Force and Dayton police assisted in the arrest.

Anyone with additional details regarding the shooting should call Detective Wessling at 937-531-4064.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.