Man charged with Fairborn kidnapping, carjacking

Austin Severtson, 29, of Xenia, was recently arrested. GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Local News | 28 minutes ago
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News

FAIRBORN — A 29-year-old Xenia man has been charged in connection with a Dec. 27, 2019 carjacking in the 100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

Austin Severtson was charged with robbery, a third-degree felony and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He has pleaded not guilty and was released from the Greene County jail on a $7,500 bond.

According to jail records, he was also being held on charges of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor and driving under a suspended license, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Fairborn Police said at the time a woman reported she was sitting in her car, eating her lunch, when a man came up, pulled her out of the car, and took off. She was not injured in the incident.

The car was a 2013 blue Honda CRV. It is not clear if the car was recovered.

