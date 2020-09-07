Man struck, killed while walking on I-75 overpass bridge in Miami Twp.

A man died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning while walking in a Miami Twp. road.
Christopher R. Roche II, 25, of West Carrollton, was walking on the Lyons Road overpass bridge over Interstate 75 around 5:35 a.m. when he was hit, said Miami Twp. police officer Pat McCoy.
Roche died at the scene.
Police suspect the driver of the vehicle and Roche were under the influence of alcohol at the time, said McCoy. The driver was taken into custody and later released. No charges have been filed at this time.
