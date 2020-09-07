2 dead in I-70 weekend crash in Brookville

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on I-70 in Brookville.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an investigation revealed that a 2012 Kia Forte was traveling eastbound on I-70 and struck a commercial truck and trailer. The truck and trailer continued eastbound and was not located, the patrol said.
The crash took place around 9 p.m. Saturday.
“After striking the commercial truck and trailer, the Kia Forte crossed through the median and struck a 2010 Toyota Rav4 that was westbound on Interstate 70,” a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.
The driver of the Kia Forte, 22-year-old Michael Ruffin-White, and a passenger, Heather Witte, 19 of Fairfield, were pronounced deceased at the scene, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
The driver of the Toyota RAV4 and a passenger were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release says.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said speed was a factor in the crash and it’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were in use. The crash remains under investigation.
The state patrol was assisted at the scene by Brookville Fire and Police departments and the Ohio Departement of Transportation.