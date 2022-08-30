dayton-daily-news logo
Man dies after rollover crash in Clearcreek Twp.

A man is dead after a rollover crash in Warren County this afternoon.

Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said that at about 12:39 p.m. on Monday, Tompkins was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on state Route 48 in Clearcreek Township, according to initial investigation.

He went off the right side of the road near state Route 73 and struck a driveway culvert, flipping the SUV over.

Medics took Tompkins to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, OSHP said.

The OSHP also said Tompkins wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Clearcreek Twp. police and the Clearcreek Twp. EMS and Fire Department assisted the highway patrol during the incident.

This crash remains under investigation.

