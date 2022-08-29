Fire found in scrap pile at Dayton metal business after police see smoke

Large black smoke pouring into the sky Monday evening alerted police to a fire at a scrap metal business in downtown Dayton.
Firefighters are in the 2000 block of East First Street at the Franklin Iron and Metal Corp. after officers in the area saw smoke.
East First Street is closed between Findlay and Garfield streets, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The officers reported seeing the smoke at about 5:50 p.m. and the fire was found on one end of a 100- to 150-foot scrap pile, dispatch records said.
It is unclear what may have started the fire.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Latest details: Indian Lake vegetation removal continues by ODNR
2
Federal government ending free COVID tests
3
Hints emerge that new $4.4B Honda battery factory will be built in Ohio
4
Dayton income tax revenue up; city worries work-from-home impact still...
5
East End service agency gets zoning approval to start $6M campus plan
About the Author