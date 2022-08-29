dayton-daily-news logo
Fire found in scrap pile at Dayton metal business after police see smoke

Fire crews responded to the Franklin Iron and Metal Corporation on E. 1st Street after a fire was found in a 100 to 150-foot scrap pile at the business. | LARRY C. PRICE/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Larry Price

Firefighters responded to the Franklin Iron and Metal Corp. after a fire was found in a 100- to 150-foot scrap pile Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the business on East First Street in Dayton. | LARRY C. PRICE/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Larry Price

Large black smoke pouring into the sky Monday evening alerted police to a fire at a scrap metal business in downtown Dayton.

Firefighters are in the 2000 block of East First Street at the Franklin Iron and Metal Corp. after officers in the area saw smoke.

East First Street is closed between Findlay and Garfield streets, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The officers reported seeing the smoke at about 5:50 p.m. and the fire was found on one end of a 100- to 150-foot scrap pile, dispatch records said.

It is unclear what may have started the fire.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

