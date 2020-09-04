Man critically injured in Dayton shooting has died

A man who was in critical condition following a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night has died.
Stephan A. Blackshear, 31, of Dayton, died Friday, but his cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
A Dayton Fire Department staff member report the shooting near South James H. McGee Boulevard and West Third Street Wednesday around 11 p.m.
“Fire department personnel immediately began rendering aid to the victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall.
The man, later identified as Blackshear, was stopped at a red light when he was shot by someone in a pickup truck.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information should call detective Zachary Farkas at 937-333-1177 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.