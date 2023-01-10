Man dies in ‘truly tragic’ Springfield machine shop incident

A 63-year-old man died in an industrial incident at Eastern Enterprise in Springfield on Tuesday morning.
Investigators from the Springfield Police Division were called to the 200 block of Dayton Avenue before 8 a.m. Tuesday, and the Clark County Coroner’s Office also responded, Lt. Jeff Williams confirmed.
No other injuries were reported at the business in an incident Williams called “truly tragic.”
Foul play is not suspected.
Police are waiting on next of kin to be notified before releasing the man’s name, and officers continue to investigate the incident.
We will update this story when more information is available.