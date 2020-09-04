Man found dead after standoff at Clark County bar identified

The man who died last week after a standoff at a Clark County tavern has been identified as Tristan Taylor, 23, of New Carlisle, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
“Tristan had an amazing zest for life... a heart so big and the most infectious laugh and smile around,” his obituary stated. “He was the best son, best brother and loved his family more than life.”
Taylor was the owner of Taylor Company Limited, attended the University of Mount Union College and was a Tecumseh High School graduate. He also loved music, had a passion for wrestling, was a natural leader and class president, his obit stated.
Taylor is survived by his mother, Shannon Shaffer; his father, James Taylor; brother and sisters, Ethan, Aniston, Liam Shaffer, Dustin Nick, Savanah Fry, Gunner Chaney; grandparents, Richard Whitaker, Diana Whitaker, Douglas and Wilma Gose; aunt Teresa Dill; his dogs Dixie Mae and Liliana; and many other relatives and friends, according to his obituary.
Visitation was held Friday at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Officers said the standoff began when Taylor went into Pat & Martha’s Tavern, 2928 Lake Road, around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 with a gun and threatened the owner. The owner reportedly told him to leave, and when he refused the owner escaped from the building, locked the door and called law enforcement.
Deputies used loudspeakers to order Taylor to come out with his hands up, and family members also were trying to talk him into surrendering. Officers also said they used a drone and a small, wheeled robot with a camera attached to enter the building.
Just a little over five hours later, Taylor was found dead in the back of the tavern with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Clark County Sheriff’s officials.
The Springfield Special Operations Team, Springfield Police, the Springfield SOT, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol all had units on scene.