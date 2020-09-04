Man found dead after standoff at Clark County bar identified

Officers said the standoff began when Taylor went into Pat & Martha’s Tavern, 2928 Lake Road, around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 with a gun and threatened the owner. The owner reportedly told him to leave, and when he refused the owner escaped from the building, locked the door and called law enforcement.

Deputies used loudspeakers to order Taylor to come out with his hands up, and family members also were trying to talk him into surrendering. Officers also said they used a drone and a small, wheeled robot with a camera attached to enter the building.

Just a little over five hours later, Taylor was found dead in the back of the tavern with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Clark County Sheriff’s officials.

The Springfield Special Operations Team, Springfield Police, the Springfield SOT, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol all had units on scene.