Man in critical condition after crashing into tree in Beavercreek

Local News | 17 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after he drove into a tree on Turnbull Road in Beavercreek early Tuesday morning.

Officers had to extricate the man from the vehicle, according to police. He was the only person in the vehicle.

CareFlight responded to the scene and transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional details should all Officer Timothy Lammert at 937-426-1225.

