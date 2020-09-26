Man indicted, accused of stealing car with two children inside

A man who was arrested last week after police say he stole a car with two children in the back seat has been indicted by a grand jury.
Patrick Justin Mulligan was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of kidnapping.
Mulligan was arrested Sept. 15 after Miamisburg police received a 911 call from a mother saying that her car had been stolen with her children inside.
Officers put out a broadcast describing the stolen vehicle, and a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy saw the car and pulled it over.
Police said that Mulligan was driving the car, and the two children, aged 4 and 6, were found asleep in the back seat.
Police said Mulligan admitted to stealing the vehicle, but claimed he didn’t know the children were in the car.
Mulligan is scheduled to return to court to be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 29.