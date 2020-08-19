Man sentenced to over 22 years for selling fentanyl in Dayton area

A Central Ohio man was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking that was dealing drugs in the Dayton area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Juwan Chino Dillard, of Dublin, was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl after pleading guilty last July.
The drug trafficking ring used residences and storage units in Dublin and Columbus to operate out of.
Investigators searched the properties in November 2018 and found 59 grams of fentanyl, a hydraulic press commonly used to press narcotics, kilogram press plates and molds, models of Gucci and Louis Vuitton emblems for pressing the drugs into and a ledger with prices per kilograms for different drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
More than $360,000 in cash was seized in connection to the drug trafficking ring.