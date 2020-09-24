Man shot by Dayton police took gun from van, fired and pointed it at motorist, 911 callers say

The driver had a gun on his passenger seat, which the man took.

“He ran off and he is firing,” the caller said, adding that he could hear the shots and that the man was heading down Wayne Avenue toward downtown Dayton.

The caller described him as a white man in his 40s wearing only shorts.

Another caller reported that a man was in the street shooting at people.

“He pointed the gun at us,” the caller said. “All we heard was gunshots. He came out into the road and pointed the gun at us.”

Police also received a wellness check call regarding a shirtless man waving his hands in the air and asking for help.

“He wasn’t yelling but he was waving is hands and he walked up right in front of my car," the caller said. “It seemed like he was panicked.”

The caller said he didn’t think the man had any weapons on him because his hands were in the air. He added that the man wasn’t wearing a shirt or shoes, just shorts, and looked like he had just gotten out of bed. The caller said the man might’ve been on drugs, but wasn’t sure.

“He was trying to get me to stop, but I’m not stopping for strangers in the middle of the night,” the caller said.