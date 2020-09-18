Suspect shot in the chest during reported home burglary in Dayton

A man was shot in the chest during a reported home burglary on South Philadelphia Street in Dayton Friday morning.
The man was taken to the hospital and is stable, according to police.
Crews were called out to the area of Philadelphia and East Third streets just after 9 a.m. on a burglary in progress with possible shots fired, said Dayton Police Sgt. Eric Brown.
Once at the scene they found a white man in his early 30s with gunshot wounds at the corner.
While investigating, police learned that a home in the first block of South Philadelphia Street had been broken into. Evidence also indicated that shooting victim was injured in that area, Brown said.
The shooting victim is believed to be the suspect in the burglary, but police don’t have a suspect in the shooting at this time.
“We don’t know who actually shot him yet,” Brown said. “We’re working on relationships, witnesses and trying to confirm who the suspect is.”
The resident at the home where the burglary was reported as not there when police responded.
Detectives are still on the scene interviewing witness and evidence technicians are continuing to process the scene.
We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as more information is available.