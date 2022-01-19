Man who already served time in prison indicted for alleged child rape in Warren County

“At the time of the Hamilton County case report there had been some inappropriate conduct on the part of Mr. Girty, but at that time the victim was not ready to talk about it,” said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

In June, the victim, who lives out of state and is going through therapy, “ultimately made a full disclosure of the abuse and was ready to report it to law enforcement,” Fornshell said. It has been determined the alleged crimes happened at her home. The alleged crimes started when the female was about five or six years old, he said.

Fornshell said in both cases, Girty was an acquaintance of the victims.

The case is assigned to Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II, but an arraignment date had not been set Wednesday.