Man who already served time in prison indicted for alleged child rape in Warren County

News
By Lauren Pack
20 minutes ago

A Florida man who served a prison sentence for attempted rape of a minor in 2012 has been indicted in Warren County for allegedly raping a child.

Donald H. Girty Jr., 77, of Cape Coral, Fl., was indicted Tuesday on two counts of rape for alleged sexual conduct with a female under the age of 10, according to court records.

The indictment alleges the crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2010 and May 31, 2012 in Hamilton Twp.

In 2013,Girty entered a guilty plea to attempted rape in Hamilton County and was sentenced to two years in prison, according to Hamilton County court records.

The Hamilton County investigation prompted the Warren County case, which involves a second alleged victim.

“At the time of the Hamilton County case report there had been some inappropriate conduct on the part of Mr. Girty, but at that time the victim was not ready to talk about it,” said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

In June, the victim, who lives out of state and is going through therapy, “ultimately made a full disclosure of the abuse and was ready to report it to law enforcement,” Fornshell said. It has been determined the alleged crimes happened at her home. The alleged crimes started when the female was about five or six years old, he said.

Fornshell said in both cases, Girty was an acquaintance of the victims.

The case is assigned to Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II, but an arraignment date had not been set Wednesday.

