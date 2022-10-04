Manufacturer picks Urbana for $42 million expansion: ‘People make things happen here’

A reusable packaging manufacturer will expand its Elm Street location by 30% by the middle of next summer, bringing more than 40 new jobs to the area over the next three years in a $42 million project.
The ORBIS Corporation – which crafts reusable totes, bulk containers and packaging pallets – employs more than 300 people at its 200 Elm St. Urbana location. Business leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 50,000 square-foot expansion at the site on Tuesday.
The growth of the manufacturing plant will create a new building to house presses and tools, said ORBIS president Bill Ash. Construction is set to begin immediately and is expected to be completed by the middle of next summer.
Part of ORBIS’ interest in Urbana for its location comes from its proximity to major highways, but Ash said he also loves the “spirit” of the community.
“People make things happen here, and they work to overcome challenges,” Ash said.
Although 46 new employees will be brought to the company in phases over the next three years, the plant expansion brings the opportunity to grow Urbana’s ORBIS workforce, Ash said.
More than $350,000 of the project will go toward improving the site’s portion of the Indiana and Ohio Railway System. ORBIS was awarded a $100,000 grant by the Ohio Rail Development Commission.
Urbana has a strong presence of manufacturers, with companies like Rittal Corporation and Colepak located minutes away from ORBIS.
Champaign County Economic Partnership director Richard Ebert said the employer base has a domino effect on development in the area: work opportunities encourage people to take root in the area, and others create new amenities and necessities: coffee shops, housing projects and more.
“[The expansion] encourages people to come here, work here, live here,” he said.
