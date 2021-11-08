Mason mother of 5 killed in fiery Clermont County crash

A Mason mother of five was killed Monday in a car crash in Clermont County.
Police said a car struck an object on the side of Gaskins Road, catching fire. In a statement, Mason City Schools confirmed Christine Corder was killed in the crash.
“We are heartbroken for the Corder family and know that they are in need of our love, prayers and respect for their privacy,” the district said on social media. “They are devastated by this sudden and immense loss and will share details about arrangements once those are known.”
The car was a Tesla, which officials said complicated firefighting efforts.
“A standard car fire, typically, once we get the fire extinguished, it’s out, it’s done, we’re good to go,” said Capt. Mike Masterson with Pierce Twp. Fire Department. “What we’re finding with this one is the batteries are shorting out on us, and they just keep generating heat and keep reigniting.”
Masterson said the risk could continue for days, but said it does not mean electric cars are more likely to catch fire. The National Fire Protection Association said there is not enough data to track how often electric vehicles catch fire.
