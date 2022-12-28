dayton-daily-news logo
Mason woman dead after being hit by truck in Deerfield Twp

32 minutes ago

A woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Deerfield Township Tuesday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 8 p.m. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking south on Mason-Montgomery Road in the roadway.

A pickup truck driving south on Mason-Montgomery Road hit her, OSHP said.

Norton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The highway patrol said they were assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Deerfield Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation, OSHP said.

