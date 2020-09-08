Mass food distribution to be held at Nutter Center Thursday

“While times still remain uncertain, we are grateful to provide Greene County families with the food they need,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said “Thanks to the support of the CareSource Foundation, along with our friends at the Nutter Center and WSU police, we are looking forward to closing out the summer with another successful distribution.”

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but the agency asks that people do not line up before 9 a.m.