Medical helicopter requested at crash in Bethel Township

Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH

Credit: Wm Jones

By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

A medical helicopter was requested to respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Bethel Township, Clark County.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the intersection of Folk Ream Road and New Carlisle Pike, according to Clark County dispatchers.

CareFlight was requested to the scene, dispatchers said, and had landed.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

