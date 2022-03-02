Medical helicopter requested at crash in Bethel Township

A medical helicopter was requested to respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Bethel Township, Clark County.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the intersection of Folk Ream Road and New Carlisle Pike, according to Clark County dispatchers.
CareFlight was requested to the scene, dispatchers said, and had landed.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
