Coroner IDs two men killed in Dayton double shooting

Two men killed in a double shooting at a Dayton apartment on South Euclid Avenue Wednesday night have been identified.
Chrishawn Perkins, 25, died in the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger. Darryl D. Guy, also 25, of Dayton, died at Miami Valley Hospital.
The cause and manner of death have not been determined for Perkins and Guy at this time.
Dayton police and medics responded to the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue around 10:05 p.m. after multiple people reported the shooting.
A neighbor who called 911 told dispatchers that she was sitting outside when she heard gunfire from inside the building.
“We started going in and then I heard two people got shot,” she said. “Everybody’s leaving. Yeah, two people got shot in here.”
As people were leaving the building the caller said that they heard one person wasn’t breathing. The coroner was called to the scene after midnight, according to dispatch records.
It’s not clear if a a suspect has been identified at this time.
Dayton police are continuing to investigate the shooting. We will update this story as information is available.