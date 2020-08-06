Coroner IDs two men killed in Dayton double shooting

“We started going in and then I heard two people got shot,” she said. “Everybody’s leaving. Yeah, two people got shot in here.”

As people were leaving the building the caller said that they heard one person wasn’t breathing. The coroner was called to the scene after midnight, according to dispatch records.

It’s not clear if a a suspect has been identified at this time.

Dayton police are continuing to investigate the shooting. We will update this story as information is available.