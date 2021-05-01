Mental Health Board awards Crisis Intervention Team officers of the year

Adams earned the additional distinction of being named the statewide CIT Officer of the Year by the National Alliance of Mental Illness of Ohio.

“When considering nominees for the award, I immediately thought of Detective Adams,” Lieutenant Allison Elliot of the Springfield Police Division said.

In her nomination of Adams, Elliot shared two examples of when he “used his CIT training to help citizens who were in a mental health crisis.”

In both circumstances, Adams responded to citizens who were threatening suicide and provided them with help, Elliot said.

“He did so with the utmost compassion, empathy, care and dedication,” Elliot said.

Officer Paul Raffoul, of the Yellow Springs Police Department, was recognized for “numerous lifesaving events,” the statement said. Events involved CPR, Naran and de-escalation techniques.

Also honored was Officer Ryan Davis of the London Police Division, whose nomination noted a special relationship he developed with a person in crisis that ended with a safe resolution and hug.