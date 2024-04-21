Miami Conservancy District to host further discussion in Hamilton on higher flood protection rates

The proposed assessment increase includes a new 1% capital assessment and a 0.59% increase to the 2.19% maintenance assessment. The assessment covers costs related to the upkeep and rehabilitation of the levee and dam system. The district said it has identified about $140 million in short-term and long-term projects needed to ensure levees, dams and channels across the region remain safe and effective.

Last week, an estimated 100 people attended a Hamilton’s City Council meeting where MCD Board President Mark Rentschler and General Manager MaryLynn Lodor made a presentation and announced that exceptions to property valuations can be made until May 3. MCD officials said that isn’t to object to the assessment amount, though some City Council members encourage inundating the conservancy district with exceptions.

Hamilton City Council members and residents didn’t disagree with the mission of and need for the conservancy district, which has offered flood protection services for more than a century, and all who spoke at the meeting said they were willing to pay to support the MCD. However, seeing property assessments increase three, five and even 10 times is too much, many who spoke said. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill would see its annual assessment increase more than 50 times its current rate.

