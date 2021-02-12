X

Miami County warns of scammer using Public Health’s phone number

By Kristen Spicker

Be on the alert for a scammer using Miami County Public Health’s phone number to ask people for people.

The agency warned of the scam Friday afternoon after learning that a scammer may be using Public Health’s number to try to get money.

“Please be aware this is not any person at the health department,” the agency said in a release. “Miami County Public Health will not contact you in this way.”

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office reported that scammers have taken advantage of the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to defraud people.

With vaccination ramping up in the state, John North, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, warned people to be wary of calls demanding immediate action.

People should never give out personal information over the phone and hang up immediately if they believe they are talking to a scammer.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, contact Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515 or go to www.OhioProtects.org or your local prosecutor’s office.

