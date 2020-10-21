Miami Twp. makes move to switch dispatch services to Kettering

Miami Twp. Police will be dispatched out of the Kettering police dispatch center, starting January 2022.
That marks a shift away from dispatching police out of the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, which the township has been a part of since its inception in the late 2000s, according to Miami Twp. Administrator Ronald Hess.
The move is “not about quality of service, it is about cost savings,” Hess said.
Under the new five-year contract, the township would save $110,0000. The estimated cost for Miami Twp. to belong to the Regional Dispatch Center in 2022 are $410,000 and the contract with Kettering for 2022 is $300,000, Hess said.
Trustees voted 2-1 during Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting to approve a resolution to enter into an agreement with the city of Kettering for the dispatch services. Next up, the measure must be approved by Kettering City Council at an upcoming meeting.
Trustees also voted by the same margin to approve a resolution that would enter the township into an agreement with Motorola to provide Miami Twp. Police Department with the Spillman/Flex RMS/CAD software at a cost not to exceed $200,000.