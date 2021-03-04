Miami University returning to live classes in the fall, no all-virtual option planned

When students at Miami University start the 2021-2022 school year in August they will return to all in-person classes thanks in large part to the increase in those receiving vaccine shots for the coronavirus, school officials announced today.
“As we begin to look ahead to the fall, the promising news about the COVID-19 vaccines is cause for great optimism,” said Miami President Gregory Crawford.
“As the rollout of the vaccines continues, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic and we are excited about returning to in-person classes and operations,” said Crawford in a released statement.
Crawford said that the university hopes to be able to offer all faculty and staff the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of July.
The school, which includes its main Oxford campus and regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown, is Butler County’s largest employer.
Undergraduate and graduate students total more than 20,000.
The Oxford campus has seen about half the usual 8,000 residence hall students this school year and many of those take a combination of online and in-person classes.
Thousands of Miami students, which come from around the nation and overseas, have been taking all on-line classes from their homes off campus.
That all-virtual learning option will not be available in the fall for Oxford campus but will continue at the regionals.
“For Oxford undergraduate students, this means most of their instruction will be face-to-face. While there might be some remote components of classes, the university does not plan to offer a fully remote option,” said officials.
“Regional campus students will have access to a full complement of in-person classes and activities and will continue to have access to Miami’s nationally ranked online bachelor’s programs. In addition to regular in-person courses and activities, Miami graduate students will have access to newly launched online degree programs.”
“The university will share more information about the summer term and fall semester planning in the next several weeks,” said officials.