Miami U’s engineering cheerleaders apply mechanics in motion to game routines

Their shared area of study in the school’s College of Engineering, comes in handy, they said, as they perform their split-second maneuvers during basketball and football games, often applying the theoretical concepts of lift, force and movements during their choreographed routines that thrill thousands of Miami sports fans.

“I understand mechanical advantages and can make decisions on how to throw and hold based on that,” said cheerleader Evan Conley, one of the engineer senior members of the squad.

The intricate movements, human pyramid building and other team actions are all well-served by this area of study, said the 22-year-old mechanical engineering student, who also applied his learning during Miami football’s recent bowl game.

Conley operated the university’s robotic dog “SWOOP DOGG” at the Arizona Snoop Dogg Bowl in December.

The application of engineering concepts to the cheer squad is understandable, said Jude McCullough, who is head coach of the Miami University Cheerleading & Mascot Program.

“Their specificity and exactitude push them to continue to work on skills until they are exactly right,” said McCullogh.

“While unusual to have four engineers specifically, I see many male cheerleaders come from STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) backgrounds.”

For squad member Braden Cowger – who is pursuing a master’s degree in mechanical engineering - the mindset he brings to football sidelines and courtside for Miami’s Redhawk teams lessens cheering’s physical complications.

“Engineering gives us a unique perspective on the physics of the sport,” said the senior.

“Engineers are typically able to understand and make corrections quickly,” said Cowger, who added that comes in handy when tossing his lighter, female squad teammates into the air.

“Understanding parabolic motion is also helpful when we do basket tosses - four people throw one flyer about 20 feet in the air. She can do spins and flips and she will always land in the same spot because of the laws of parabolic motion.”

“Cheer is always a good break from my studies. I am forced to focus on the present moment during a stunt because I am in charge of a person’s life above my head,” said Cowger.

“The sport has given me some of my favorite college memories, from travel to relationships. I wouldn’t trade this college experience for anything.”