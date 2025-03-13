Breaking: Wayne Avenue Kroger sold for $2.3 million

Miami U’s engineering cheerleaders apply mechanics in motion to game routines

4 male engineering students happy to help with heavy lifting cheers
Miami University senior male cheerleaders Evan Conley, left, and Braden Cowger cheer on the Miami Redhawks basketball team during their game Friday, March 7, 2025 at Millett Hall in Oxford. Cowger and Conley are two of four male cheerleaders who are also engineering majors at Miami. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Miami University senior male cheerleaders Evan Conley, left, and Braden Cowger cheer on the Miami Redhawks basketball team during their game Friday, March 7, 2025 at Millett Hall in Oxford. Cowger and Conley are two of four male cheerleaders who are also engineering majors at Miami. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By Michael D. Clark - Contributing Writer
17 minutes ago
X

Four members of Miami University’s cheerleading squad say they are being helped by their shared major of study – engineering – during their energetic and complex routines during games.

Four of Miami’s Cheer Squad – all men - are also friends as well as engineer classmates making up a rarely seen part of the university’s team.

Their shared area of study in the school’s College of Engineering, comes in handy, they said, as they perform their split-second maneuvers during basketball and football games, often applying the theoretical concepts of lift, force and movements during their choreographed routines that thrill thousands of Miami sports fans.

“I understand mechanical advantages and can make decisions on how to throw and hold based on that,” said cheerleader Evan Conley, one of the engineer senior members of the squad.

The intricate movements, human pyramid building and other team actions are all well-served by this area of study, said the 22-year-old mechanical engineering student, who also applied his learning during Miami football’s recent bowl game.

Conley operated the university’s robotic dog “SWOOP DOGG” at the Arizona Snoop Dogg Bowl in December.

Four members of Miami University’s cheerleading squad say they are being helped by their shared major of study – engineering – during their energetic and complex routines during games. Left to right are Bryan Dick, Braden Cowger, Evan Conley and Gabe Gabrovsek. (Provided)

icon to expand image

>>>>

The application of engineering concepts to the cheer squad is understandable, said Jude McCullough, who is head coach of the Miami University Cheerleading & Mascot Program.

“Their specificity and exactitude push them to continue to work on skills until they are exactly right,” said McCullogh.

“While unusual to have four engineers specifically, I see many male cheerleaders come from STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) backgrounds.”

Miami University Braden Cowger catches teammate Sophia Knaier during the Miami Redhawks basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025 at Millett Hall in Oxford. The four male cheerleaders are also engineering majors at Miami. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

For squad member Braden Cowger – who is pursuing a master’s degree in mechanical engineering - the mindset he brings to football sidelines and courtside for Miami’s Redhawk teams lessens cheering’s physical complications.

“Engineering gives us a unique perspective on the physics of the sport,” said the senior.

“Engineers are typically able to understand and make corrections quickly,” said Cowger, who added that comes in handy when tossing his lighter, female squad teammates into the air.

“Understanding parabolic motion is also helpful when we do basket tosses - four people throw one flyer about 20 feet in the air. She can do spins and flips and she will always land in the same spot because of the laws of parabolic motion.”

Miami University senior cheerleaders Braden Cowger, left, and Evan Conley cheer on the Miami Redhawks basketball team during their game Friday, March 7, 2025 at Millett Hall in Oxford. Cowger and Conley are two of four male cheerleaders who are also engineering majors at Miami. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

“Cheer is always a good break from my studies. I am forced to focus on the present moment during a stunt because I am in charge of a person’s life above my head,” said Cowger.

“The sport has given me some of my favorite college memories, from travel to relationships. I wouldn’t trade this college experience for anything.”

In Other News
1
Ohio lawmakers form DOGE caucus, won’t be wielding chainsaw
2
Grand jury indictment: Butler County inmate conspired to commit murder
3
What is changing with Ohio property tax laws? Auditor to discuss at...
4
Judge denies furlough request for jailed defendant to attend mother’s...
5
Trial set for late-September for man accused of shooting, killing...

About the Author

Michael D. Clark - Contributing Writer