Miamisburg delays school start 3 weeks, could switch to online model

Miamisburg officials said discussion of a new educational format will be based on results of a parent survey that is currently live on the district’s website.

That survey asks parents to list their preferences among a traditional in-school return, a fully online return, or a hybrid where students attend school two days per week and work remotely the other two days. The hybrid model means fewer students in school each day, and therefore easier social distancing.

Families are asked to complete the survey by 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3. District officials said the instructional format will be determined no later than Aug. 7, with full details released by Aug. 14.