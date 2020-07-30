Miamisburg delays school start 3 weeks, could switch to online model

Miamisburg is the latest school district to change their back-to-school plan amid the COVID-19 outbreak, announcing Thursday that the school year likely will start Sept. 8, rather than the previously planned Aug. 17.
A message posted on the Miamisburg City Schools web site says the district’s back-to-school task force is recommending that change. The posting says the board of education “will be approving the new calendar” at a special board meeting next Wednesday, Aug. 5.
“The Board of Education will also be reviewing our current plan and discussing a possible change of formats to the instructional process,” the message says.
Miamisburg’s previous plan had called for parents to choose either traditional five-day-per-week in-person school, or a 100% online model.
Several local districts, including Dayton, Huber Heights and Yellow Springs, have recently changed their formats, ditching their in-person return to school, and moving to a 100% online model for the opening weeks, the first quarter, or longer.
Miamisburg officials said discussion of a new educational format will be based on results of a parent survey that is currently live on the district’s website.
That survey asks parents to list their preferences among a traditional in-school return, a fully online return, or a hybrid where students attend school two days per week and work remotely the other two days. The hybrid model means fewer students in school each day, and therefore easier social distancing.
Families are asked to complete the survey by 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3. District officials said the instructional format will be determined no later than Aug. 7, with full details released by Aug. 14.