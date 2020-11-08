Miamisburg subdivision’s first phase set to launch next month

Greg Berling of Medlar Development Co. said one of the reasons the site held great appeal for development was its easy access to I-75 and because Austin Boulevard is a great amenity for residents.

“Also, the city of Miamisburg has a great, walkable downtown with shopping and dining options,” Berling said. “All this in a neighborhood that is quiet and removed from the traffic that normally comes with these amenities."

In addition, having an elementary school across the street is “something a parent like myself really appreciates,” he said.

The Aberdeen development will include two model homes, a traditional and patio model, along with four market homes.

The Montgomery County Planning Commission said Oct. 26 that a final development plan for the site conforms substantially with an approved preliminary plan and should be approved. Miamisburg City Council did so last Tuesday. One of the 39 new lots will need to be approved by Miami Twp., Miamisburg officials said.

Construction of the development’s streets and utilities will end this week, Berling said. Then, construction of the homes will start next month and continue into next year and 2022. Aberdeen’s first residents will move in next summer and fall.

The traditional homes will be ranch and two-story geared toward families with and open-concept floorplan options. Prices will start in the $280,000-range and go up over $400,000, according to Elizabeth Breitenstein of Fischer Homes.

Lifestyle homes or patio homes are ranches geared toward empty nesters. Prices will start in the $270,000-range and go up to $380,000.

The homes are advertised to include low-maintenance living with yard work and snow removal handled for the home owner.

At least three subsequent phases of the subdivision will be constructed over the next five to six years, Berling said.