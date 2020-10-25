Launch of new Miamisburg subdivision deemed ‘pretty big deal’

Additional phases of development on the 87-acre site south of Benner and Mound roads will include 197 new homes developed by Oberer and Ryan Homes.

Miamisburg Development Director Chris Fine said he recalls working on zoning for the project about 15 years ago, back when another developer had received preliminary plan approval, but “then the recession of 2007/2008 hit and the project died.”

Being ready to start construction at the Deer Valley subdivision is “a pretty big deal,” Fine said.

“We haven’t seen a new full subdivision under construction here lately other than Aberdeen out by Pipestone,” he said, referring to a project adding 330 homes to the city’s southern end.

That project is in the midst of road grading and utility work with the builder hoping to get a model home under construction yet this year, Fine said.

Asked how typical or atypical it is for a developer to start such a large project with such a small first phase, Fine said he was not sure there is a typical size of a phase.

“This phase makes the most sense right now because it is distinct and separate from the remaining development,” he said.

City council approved zoning changes for both Deer Valley and Aberdeen subdivisions in March.