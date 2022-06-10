dayton-daily-news logo
Middletown man faces federal drug, firearms felony charges after multi-agency investigation

John Brown Sr.

John Brown Sr.

FBI, Dayton and Middletown agencies make arrest.

A multi-agency investigation, involving the Middletown Police Special Operations Unit, Dayton Police Department and FBI, resulted in federal drug and firearms felony charges against John Eugene Brown Sr., aka John John, of Middletown.

Police said the investigation recovered more than three kilograms of fentanyl, a large amount of cash, seven firearms, and four vehicles. It is alleged that five of the firearms were stolen, and two of the vehicles were stolen from North Carolina car dealerships, police said.

Brown, 42, was taken into federal custody and booked into the Butler County Jail, where he is on a federal holder, jail records show.

The Middletown Division of Police remains committed to the fight against illegal drugs, gang violence, and the crimes that it brings to the community, the police said in a statement.

Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking-related crimes can call 513-425-7731.

