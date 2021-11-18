Middletown man indicted for alleged sexual assault while he was a health care aide

A week after pleading guilty to having sexual contact with assisted living patients in Warren County, a Middletown man, who was a nurse’s aide, is facing similar charges in Butler County.
Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, of Bonita Drive, was indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury for rape, sexual battery, for crimes allegedly committed between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5, 2018 and two counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint for crimes allegedly committed on Dec. 26, 2013, according to court records.
Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said there are two alleged victims the indictment, one from Middletown and the other from Hamilton.
Uwadiegwu is accused of providing nursing care in a person’s home where he sexually assaulted her, Gmoser said. He added the victim is a paraplegic.
The second case stemmed from a “date” situation in which Uwadiegwu is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, Gmoser said.
In the Butler County cases, Uwadiegwu was not employed in health care facilities or nursing home at the time of the alleged crime, the prosecutor said.
In August, Uwadiegwu was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. The indictment accused Uwadiegwu of having sexual contact with victims while working at a facility in Deerfield Twp. and Maineville. The crimes allegedly occurred in January 2021 and September 2020.
Uwadiegwu pleaded guilty on Nov. 10 in Warren County Common Pleas Court to two count of gross sexual imposition. The other charges were dismissed. A sentencing date has not yet been set, but he remains housed in the Warren County Jail.