Middletown pizza business to expand into Hamilton this summer

The pizza restaurant gives a new purpose to the building that was home to what was touted to be “the oldest bar in town.” Steel City will focus on food, craft cocktails, “and a welcoming atmosphere,” according to owner Jeremy Loukinas.

Loukinas founded Steel City Pizza on a belief that food brings people together and historic spaces deserve a second, third, and even a fourth chance at a new life. The name is a tribute to Middletown’s steel-making roots, home of Cleveland Cliffs, and its predecessors AK Steel and Armco.

“We see this expansion as an opportunity to breathe new life into a historic space while bringing our signature wood-fired flavors to the heart of Hamilton,” said the Steel City Pizza owner. “From the city leadership to the chamber of commerce and the incredible community, everyone in Hamilton has been a dream to work with. The energy, support, and family spirit of this city make it the perfect place for our next chapter, and we can’t wait to be part of it.”

The Hamilton location will feature the restaurant’s signature wood-fired pizzas, along with an Italian menu featuring pasta dishes, appetizers and desserts. There will also be a full bar with craft cocktails, beer and wine, as well as “unique twists” on classic drinks.

Steel City Pizza has a partnership with N.E.W. Ales Brewing in Middletown operating out of the same location. However, the restaurant doesn’t plan to have that type of partnership in Hamilton, though they do plan to reach out to work with local breweries, said Nicole Condrey with Steel City Pizza.