Middletown police chase: 2 arrested, officer and suspect injured

Officers were called at 6:22 a.m. to CVS on Breiel Boulevard at 6:22 a.m. on a report that two people were passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. Birk said police learned the two people had warrants.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Carroll, 41, pulled out of the lot and struck officer Brandon Reaman, who suffered minor injuries, Birk said.