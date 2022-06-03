Middletown police step up patrols, make arrests after this week’s spike in violence

“We believed much of this centers around (one of the men),” Birk said

The investigation led police to several locations throughout the city Wednesday. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Aaron Drive and Breiel Boulevard when the vehicle fled from officers, according to police.

As the vehicle was fleeing, a passenger ran and officers initiated a foot pursuit. Jaylon Hill, was apprehended and charged with drug abuse, a second-degree felony; having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, CCW and obstructing official business.

The driver of the vehicle, Aveary Singletary, was located and charged with fleeing and/or eluding, driving under suspension, and obstructing official business.

The investigation continued throughout the day and led police to conduct two search warrants in the city, with the use of the Special Response Team.

The search warrants were served in the 700 block of 15th Avenue and 600 block of 16th Avenue.

These investigations led to the arrest of Philip Jones. Jones is charged with two counts of drug abuse, both felonies, and having weapons under disability. During the investigation, officers recovered three handguns, 200 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of fentanyl, and three pounds of marijuana.

The investigation into these shootings is ongoing and anyone with further information about these shootings is encouraged to contact Detective Becki French at 513-425-7742 or the police dispatch at 513-425-7700.