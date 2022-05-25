Moeller Brew Barn to fill former Rivertown building in Monroe

The 25,875 square foot facility will be the most southern location for Moeller Brew Barn, founded in 2015.

“The Moeller brand’s dedication to creative spaces and quality products feels like an excellent fit for our residents and businesses to enjoy,” said Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the city manager/economic development for the city of Monroe.

The brewery adds to the region and provides another entertainment option, she said.

“We are very pleased,” Patterson said.

More than 24 beers will be on tap at any given time, including new beers brewed on site and established Moeller favorites, Moeller said. The kitchen will offer established favorites such as Neapolitan-style pizzas, smoked wings, and Bavarian pretzels, he said.

“We are stoked about this big opportunity in front of us,” he said. “Monroe is a small town near the big city and we’re excited to be part of it.”

Anthony Scott, co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn, said the company decided now was the “right time to go forward with this opportunity. It’s a big step forward for us, but we are ready,”

Rick Pearce, president of the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton, said he’s excited the vacant building is being used again and he looks forward to working with the owners.

In February, Rivertown, one of the first in the region to kick off the brewery boom, announced it was closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing issues and rising food costs.

The $6 million facility opened Jan. 20, 2017 and saw early success because of its location near a highly traveled roadway and being close to Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Miami Valley Gaming and two popular flea markets, Traders World and Treasure Aisles.

In August 2020, Monroe City Council revoked a tax abatement for Rivertown Brewery Company that was granted in May 2016.

A notice of default letter was sent March 9 2020 by City Manager Bill Brock that said Rivertown owed $72,370 in unpaid taxes and payments not made as part of a plan for previous lapses in payment. On May 8, 2020 Monroe filed a second tax lien against the property.

Rivertown’s CRA agreement was for a 45% abatement on the annual property tax for five years and for job creation. Rivertown was to have created 55 full-time and 10 part-time jobs by Dec. 31, 2019.