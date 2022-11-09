Monroe charter amendments: Voters overwhelmingly passing all three issues with about 86% of the precincts reporting

The Charter Review Commission met for months in 2020 and made numerous recommendations to Monroe City Council. Three of those proposed charter amendments — Issue 7, Issue 8 and Issue 9 — appeared on Tuesday’s General Election ballot.

With 86% of the precincts reporting in the county, Issue 7 has received 91% of the votes, while Issue 8 has 55% and Issue 9 has 62% of the votes.