Monroe police arrest woman in shooting of husband

Monroe Police were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane on the report of a shooting this afternoon.
The phone call came at 2:32 p.m. from a man who claimed his wife had shot him. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
The victim’s injury was serious, police said. His wife was taken into custody.
The victim was transported to a hospital.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and have not said whether anyone is charged.
