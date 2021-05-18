Monroe residents ask for lower speed limit in area of crash that killed woman, nephew last week

A petition is circulating on social media that says citizens of Monroe “demand a lower speed limit” and turn-only green lights east and west bound on Ohio 63 and Cincinnati-Dayton Road intersection, and “prepare to stop flashing lights” at the following intersections: Ohio 63/Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Britton Lane/Ohio 63, and Yankee Road/Ohio 63.

Mitchell, the passenger in the silver sedan, was dead when crews arrived, police said in a release. Avery, the driver of the sedan, was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where she died.

The driver of tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.

Avery was described by co-workers at Crossroads Middle School as a passionate advocate for the students she worked with since joining the Fairfield school system in 2016.

“Marita didn’t see a difficult kid, rather she would see a kid that was in need of a little more love,” said Crossroads’ Principal David Maine.

Francine Ross, school secretary, called Avery “such a light in this world.”

Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for the district, said Avery “had a way of making everyone that she came into contact with feel like they were an old friend. She never met a stranger. Her passing is a huge loss to the district, Crossroads and all the students she served over the years.”