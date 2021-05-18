Monroe residents ask for lower speed limit in area of crash that killed woman, nephew last week

While police officials continue investigating a double fatal vehicle crash, some residents are asking for a lower speed limit in the area where the crash happened.
Marita Avery, 59, a classroom educational assistant at a Fairfield school, was one of the two people killed Friday afternoon when a tractor-trailer and silver sedan crashed at Ohio 63 and Main Street, shutting down the intersection for hours. The other person who died in the crash has been identified as Anthony L. Mitchell, 26, Avery’s nephew, according to school officials.
Mitchell died from multiple traumatic injuries and his death was ruled an accident, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
The cause and manner of Avery’s death have not been released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, officials said. Avery died at Miami Valley Hospital at 4:23 p.m. Friday, according to the coroner’s office.
Monroe police are still investigating the crash and reviewing the two vehicles involved, said Officer Joshua King.
A petition is circulating on social media that says citizens of Monroe “demand a lower speed limit” and turn-only green lights east and west bound on Ohio 63 and Cincinnati-Dayton Road intersection, and “prepare to stop flashing lights” at the following intersections: Ohio 63/Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Britton Lane/Ohio 63, and Yankee Road/Ohio 63.
Mitchell, the passenger in the silver sedan, was dead when crews arrived, police said in a release. Avery, the driver of the sedan, was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where she died.
The driver of tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.
Avery was described by co-workers at Crossroads Middle School as a passionate advocate for the students she worked with since joining the Fairfield school system in 2016.
“Marita didn’t see a difficult kid, rather she would see a kid that was in need of a little more love,” said Crossroads’ Principal David Maine.
Francine Ross, school secretary, called Avery “such a light in this world.”
Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for the district, said Avery “had a way of making everyone that she came into contact with feel like they were an old friend. She never met a stranger. Her passing is a huge loss to the district, Crossroads and all the students she served over the years.”