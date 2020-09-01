Montgomery, Butler counties make top 10 list of coronavirus cases by population

From Aug. 17 to 30, Montgomery County had 908 cases, or 166.5 per 100,000. Ranked ninth, it was the only urban county in the top 10, which has featured mainly rural communities in recent weeks.

Here are the top 10 counties with the highest #COVID19 occurrence based on population. Again, we're seeing a real movement into our rural areas. pic.twitter.com/zcxJ06xxEx — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 1, 2020