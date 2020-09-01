X

Montgomery, Butler counties make top 10 list of coronavirus cases by population

By Kristen Spicker

Montgomery and Butler counties were among the top 10 in the state for most coronavirus cases by population.

From Aug. 17 to 30, Montgomery County had 908 cases, or 166.5 per 100,000. Ranked ninth, it was the only urban county in the top 10, which has featured mainly rural communities in recent weeks.

Butler County was eighth with 663 cases, or 173 per 100,000.

Darke, Mercer and Shelby counties also made the list at second, fifth and seventh respectively.

Putnam County was the highest in the state. It reported 79 cases or 233.3 per 100,000.

