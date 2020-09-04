Montgomery County to distribute $6.6 million in coronavirus aid to local communities

Kettering: $391,000

Huber Heights: $265,000

Riverside: $180,000

Trotwood: $174,000

Centerville: $170,000

The funding must be used to on unexpected costs as a result of the pandemic. It cannot be used to pay employees’ salaries or to make up for lost revenue, Keith said.

The aid will be distributed based off a formula created by the Montgomery County Budget Commission each year.

On Sept. 2, the Ohio Senate approved a new coronavirus relief bill that, if signed by Gov. Mike DeWine and passed by the Ohio House, would provide another $650 million in federal relief funding for local governments.

“My office is ready to distribute funds from Senate Bill 357 as soon as possible,” said Keith. “The Ohio House must act quickly to allow our communities to put this money to use before the October 15 deadline.”

All CARES Act funds must be spent by Oct. 15. Any unspent funds will be returned to the auditor’s office to be distributed to communities that spent all of their CARES funds. Redistribution would be proportional to the population of those communities, according to the auditor’s office.