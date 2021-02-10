Moorefield Twp. head-on crash injures 2, closes road

“Please, with the weather conditions going to get bad, if you don’t need to go out, just stay at home,” said Sgt. Gordon Cairns, supervisor of the Dayton Police Department’s crash reconstruction unit. “The roads will get cleared relatively quickly, but if there’s no need to be out in the snow, don’t go out for a joy ride, don’t do those sort of things. Let us get the roads cleared and then it will be safe to get back on them.”

For those who do need to be on the roads, Cairns said to be sure to have good tires with ample tread, a good battery, brakes in good working order and jumper cables just in case. Also, keep your cellphone charged, and blankets, water and some food on hand just in case and be sure to have at least a half tank of gas.