More than 2K without power as storms roll through Miami Valley

Local News | 41 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

More than 2,000 households are without power as strong storms move through the Miami Valley.

The majority of reported outages so far have been in Montgomery County, which as of 7:35 p.m. had 1,374 customers without power, according to the Dayton Power & Light outage map.

Totals for each county, including figures from DP&L, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy as of 7:35 p.m., are:

  • Montgomery County: 1,374 customers
  • Preble County: 651 customers
  • Greene County: 47 customers
  • Darke County: 23 customers
  • Warren County: 22 customers

