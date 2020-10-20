Move Over Law: Safety advocates launch campaign to educate drivers

Despite Ohio’s long-standing move over law, drivers last year hit snowplows more than 200 times, ran into construction equipment more than 600 times, smashed into tow trucks 341 times and plowed into cop cars more than 1,000 times, according to state data.
“It’s important to be focused on driving and aware of your surroundings,” Ohio Highway Patrol Col. Richard Fambro said in a statement. “Moving over or slowing down for stationary vehicles with flashing lights isn’t just the law, it’s the right thing to do. Please do your part to protect those who work alongside Ohio’s roadways.”
So far in 2020, the patrol has ticketed 3,576 motorists for failing to slow down or move over. Statewide 3,541 work zone crashes have occurred, causing 17 deaths and 951 injuries. More than 500 crashes involved law enforcement, construction and utility workers, and tow truck drivers who were hit while working roadside.
Safety advocates have launched a campaign to remind drivers to slow down or move over when they see any vehicle with flashing lights parked on the roadside.
A new survey by researchers at Ohio State University found nine in 10 drivers know the move over law applies to law enforcement and emergency vehicles. But only half know it applies to disabled vehicles with flashing lights and two third knew it applies to tow trucks.
The survey indicates more education is needed, Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks said.
ODOT will use its 130 digital message boards along highways to remind drivers of the move over law.
The move over law for emergency workers went into effect in September 1999, following the deaths of Centerville Police Officer John P. Kalaman and Washington Twp. Firefighter Robert O’Toole on I-675 in January 1998 while assisting with an accident.
In February 2011, then Ohio Gov. John Kasich inadvertently drew attention to the law when he called a Columbus police officer an “idiot” for pulling him over for a move over violation. The governor later said he regretted his choice of words.
Kasich was ticketed on Jan. 8, 2008, in Columbus for approaching a public safety vehicle with its emergency lights on. Kasich paid the $85 in fines and costs and was assessed two points on his driver’s license, according to court records.