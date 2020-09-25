Multiple homes, vehicles hit by bullets in Harrison Twp.

Multiple homes and vehicles were hit by bullets in Harrison Twp. on Thursday night as several unknown people exchanged gunfire.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Fer Don Road around 10:22 p.m. on a report of gunfire.
An investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired by unknown subjects, according to the sheriff’s office. Multiple vehicles were involved, according to reports.
It is not clear if any injuries were reported.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident, and we will update this story as more information is released.