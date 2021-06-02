Multiple people taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting reported early this morning in Springfield.
At 1:48 a.m., Springfield police received a report of multiple gunshots in the 1900 block of South Yellow Springs Street, according to Springfield Police Division Lt. Randy Valentine.
While emergency crews were on the way, Valentine said, they received more reports that multiple people had been shot.
The lieutenant said that emergency crews transported about five victims found at the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, though he said there could be more.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.