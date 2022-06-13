Multiple road projects in region spur driver detours

In Middletown, a bridge that links the city to Madison Twp. on Ohio 122 over the Great Miami River is closed as contractors remove debris from the main channel of the river and make bridge repairs.

For the longer projects, ODOT says the goal is to get them done by fall. More information on ODOT’s projects is online at OHGO.com.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office lists culvert repair happening on Taylor School Road that has it closed east of Brooks Road and west of U.S. 127 until June 23. The detour there takes drivers eastbound on Taylor School Road north on Eaton Road and southeast on 127.

Also in Butler County, Peoria Reily Road is closed east of Weaver Road and west of Springfield Road for a culvert replacement that started today. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 17.